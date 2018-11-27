City leaders want to get rid of landlord ban on Section 8 vouchers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - City leaders in Toledo want to change the rules for available housing by not letting landlords turn people away just because they have Section 8 vouchers.
“What we’re saying is that if someone receives any assistance of any kind, that shouldn’t be a barrier for them to seek and find housing,” Councilman Nick Komives said.
Komives and Yvonne Harper want to prohibit landlords from turning down housing to people because they use Section 8.
“This isn’t taking away a landlord’s ability to make decisions based on somebody’s credit score or other means they use like calling references. We’re not telling them they can’t use that,” Komives said.
But landlords and real estate brokers like Ryan Phillips say the issue is a little more complicated than that.
“It used to be where section 8 was fairly easy to work with, it was guaranteed money, landlords loved it. Within the past year.. it’s become a lot more difficult for people working with Section 8,” sRyan Phillips, a real estate broker with Ryland Realty Group said.
To make an apartment eligible for Section 8 Phillips said the apartments have to pass inspections, and that means fixing small issues that could be overlooked by most renters.
“They know it’s going to be dealing with LMHA, so they say I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to offer Section 8 on that house,” Phillips said.
Both Councilman Komives and Phillips agree, there should be an easy way for more people to have access to good housing.
The first reading of the proposal will be at the City Council information session on Tuesday.
