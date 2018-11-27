Bellevue PD, Defiance Co. Sheriff’s Office hiring officers

By WTOL Newsroom | November 27, 2018 at 8:14 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 8:16 AM

(WTOL) - The Bellevue Police Department and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office are both looking to hire new officers.

Bellevue PD is currently accepting applications for part-time Road Patrol Officers.

Requirements include being able to work varying shifts, including days, afternoons, nights and weekends. You must also be OPOTA certified and LEADS certified.

The position pays $12.50.

Apply here or pick up an application at the Bellevue Police Department located at 3000 Seneca Industrial Parkway.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is also hiring officers for road patrol and communications.

Listed below are the requirements for road patrol officers for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office:

(Defiance Co. Sheriff's Office)

Listed below are the requirements for communications officers for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office:

(Defiance Co. Sheriff's Office)

