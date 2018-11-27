4-alarm fire collapses roof at apartment building in Dallas

DALLAS (RNN) - The roof of a three-story apartment building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze. Smoke from the fire could be see for miles.
The call initially went out as a two-alarm fire just before 9:30 a.m. CT, and is still raging more than an hour later.
The fire escalated from a three-alarm to a four-alarm fire because firefighters were trapped or in danger in the structure. All firefighters were rescued and are being treated.
Local media says one firefighter and a woman were placed into ambulances.
Dallas Fire and Rescue told local media that residents were evacuated from the building.
Officials have not yet commented on if anyone is seriously injured.
