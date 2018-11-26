William Shatner, John Cusack coming to Stranahan Theater

By WTOL Newsroom | November 26, 2018 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 10:21 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Captain Kirk and Martin Q. Blank are coming to Toledo! Or at least the men behind the magic.

The actors will be gracing the stage of the Stranahan early next year for conversation and Q&A with the audience after a screening of their movies.

Cusack will be in town first to interact with fans on Feb. 8 after a screening of Grosse Pointe Blank in which he starred.

Shatner then beams into the Glass City the month after on March 7 to talk to fans about his career and share stories after the screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Tickets for both events, starting at $52, go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for both events, which include a photo-op with the actors.

You can purchase tickets online, at the Stranahan Theater Box Office or by calling 419-381-8851.

