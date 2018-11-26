Vote for Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital in national competition

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital is vying for $50,000, and area residents can help them win it.
The hospital is part of the annual Credit Unions for Kids “Vote for Miracles” promotion.
From Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, credit unions and the public can vote for their favorite Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
The top 5 hospitals with the most votes will split a $100,000 donation from CO-OP Financial Services. The hospital with the most votes will receive $50,000, while second through fifth place will receive $20,000, $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.
“We are so appreciative of all that credit unions have done for our member hospitals for more than 20 years,” said John Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We are delighted that we can use Vote for Miracles to not only raise much-needed funds for our hospitals but also tell the amazing story of credit unions’ generosity through the Credit Unions for Kids program.”
If Mercy Health is voted the top hospital, the money would be used to continue their life-saving and improving care and services at the hospital, including expanding autism services.
The hospital’s Autism Service has been able to provide:
- Respite days for families
- An outdoor playground
- A camera system to improve parent training
- iPads for staff to improve communication with families
- Therapy materials to improve the facility’s indoor gym
Further donations would be able to enhance the outdoor playground and indoor gym, fund supplies needed for a new gross motor room, help purchase needed materials for treatment rooms and a family therapy room in a new expanded space, and replace therapeutic materials and learning toys.
“For nearly 20 years, Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital has helped care for the youngest patients in our community offering a variety of services, including programs and outreach efforts to children with autism,” said Jeff Dempsey, president, Mercy Health - St Vincent Medical Center & Children’s Hospital. “We are honored to be one of the nation’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and are committed to making sure all children are able to thrive – mind, body and spirit.”
Anyone can vote once a day for the hospital at VoteforMiracles.org.
