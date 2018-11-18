Tucson woman shares safety message with ‘should’ve been’ wedding day photos

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A heartbreaking post from one Tucson woman is spreading on social media while sharing a strong message.
Debbie Gerlach shared the photos in a post she made on Facebook on Nov. 11 - what would have been her wedding day.
Gerlach wrote the day “was supposed to be the best day of my life.”
Gerlach’s fiance, Randy Zimmerman, was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Stone Avenue and East Blacklidge in February.
In some of the photos, Zimmerman’s image is placed next to Debbie, wearing her wedding dress.
Kristie Fonseca, with ISO VP Studios, was the person behind the camera. She said it was a unique request, but one she was honored to be a part of.
“You know she was in love, you know she was happy. And for her to put on that genuine smile after and still going through her loss, touched me... I saw it, I saw it, deep in her,” said Fonseca.
Fonseca said they took the photos over the summer, to prepare for what would have been Gerlach’s wedding day.
Tucson News Now spoke to Gerlach, who said she was too emotional to speak on camera, but wrote in a message:
“When I posted these photos and message for friends and family I never thought it would spread as much as it has. But I am humbled by the support given to me from strangers all over the world.”
Gerlach said she wanted to share the photos on social media for motorcycle awareness. She wrote in her Facebook post, “drive with care because you never know whose whole world is on that bike.”
As of Sunday, Nov. 18, Gerlach’s post had been shared more than 150,000 times with more than 295,000 interactions.
64 people have been killed on Tucson’s roads this year. According to the Tucson Police Department:
- Car Crash: 46
- Pedestrians: 28
- Bicyclists: 4
- Motorcycle: 6
