TPD investigates woman stabbed in west Toledo night club

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police are investigating a stabbing that took place at a west Toledo night club.
The stabbing happened early Sunday morning at the Signal Night Club on Secor Road.
The fight began in the club but later spilled out into the parking lot.
Rosaria Washington, 18, was taken into custody after police say she stabbed another woman in the back,
Washington has been charged with felonious assault and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.
