Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge - Imagination Station results

More than 100 challengers get moving and grooving at the first group challenge

Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers get ready to take on the Imagination Station challenge.
November 26, 2018 at 3:24 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 3:24 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Over 100 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers took to the stairs and tough obstacle course at the Imagination Station for their first challenge of the season.

Each athlete started on the lower level of the popular downtown Toledo children’s science museum. They raced across the red line on the floor, pumped out 15 box squats, ran from end to end, hitting all of the buttons lighting up on the Whack a Light display, then jumped on the piano, hopping from end to end.

Then, we sent them up the first flight of stairs, had them run around the top floor, do 15 arm curls and presses above their head.

They dashed back down the steps, then pulled the rope, sending a tennis ball in the air to end their time.

Here are the top challengers and their times!

  1. Pat Peiffer, 2:11
  2. Gene Romanowski, 2:20
  3. Jeff Hess, 2:21
  4. Ellen DeVaughn, 2:26
  5. Tasha Kim, 2:30
  6. Jeff Streeter, 2:32
  7. Larry Large, 2:33
  8. Jenny Shaefer, 2:35
  9. Carrie Grindle, 2:42
  10. Sue Hagen, 2:43

And don't forget our WTOL team! Even though we can't take a prize, one of our own staffers. Tracie Dayton, won the challenge with a time of 2:09!

  1. Tracie Dayton 2:09
  2. Racquel Lorenzen 2:31
  3. Victoria Dugger 2:37
  4. Brian Lorenzen 2:42
  5. Sabrina Haskell 3:02

Check out the full list of finishers, time and extra credit points below.

NAME TIME EXTRA CREDIT POINTS
Pat Peiffer  2:11 3
Gene Romanowski 2:20 3
Jeff Hess 2:21 2.75
Ellen DeVaughn 2:26 2.75
Tasha Kim 2:30 2.5
Jeff Streeter 2:32 2.25
Larry Large 2:33 2.5
Jenny Shaefer 2:35 2
Carrie Grindle 2:42 2
Sue Hagen 2:43 2.25
Aaron Henderson 2:44 2
Amanda O’Leary 2:45 2
Tammy Wilson 2:46 2
Nick Gillmor 2:48 2
Ruth Hughes 2:50 2
Pat Faher 2:50 2
Kim Martin 2:52 2
Jen Bickford 2:53 2
Josh Cole 2:55 2
Kimberly Blausey 2:58 2
Amy Shelton 2:58 2
Alison Alfred 3:00 2
Kelli Keel 3:01 2
Mary Billiard 3:01 2
Laura Leck 3:02 2
Vicki Stenzel 3:02 2
Sara Snow 3:02 2
Joe Sanchez 3:04 2
Kyle Williams 3:04 2
LaRhonda McCoy 3:07 2
Beth Sanchez 3:07 2
Shane Thornton 3:07 2
Judy Mayo 3:10 2
Michelle Wingate 3:12 2
Amanda Kleindienst 3:16 2
Bobee Clawson 3:17 2
Gary Reno 3:19 2
December Goodraeu 3:20 2
Rita Knab 3:20 2
Patricia Romanowski 3:23 2
Nicole Schutt 3:23 2
Sarah Guobadia 3:24 2
Kathy Woods 3:25 2
Ann Gleason 3:26 2
Shanda Barnhill 3:27 2
Samantha Jahns 3:28 2
William Dudley 3:29 2
Kristin Bowman 3:30 2
Chris Mayhugh 3:30 2
Michelle Snow 3:30
Kristine Bacoccini 3:33 2
Luke Fannin 3:33 2
Lori Heldt 3:34 2
Kent Rhubright 3:35 2
Jennifer Guerrero-Salinas 3:39 2
Julie Hergert 3:39 2
Rebecca Bohland 3:42 2
Dale Henning 3:44 2
Sarah Spencer 3:46 2
Randy Tompkins 3:47 2
Jessica Morse 3:48 2
Amanda Fitzpatrick 3:49 2
Phyllis Tompkins 3:49 2
Nancy Smolinski 3:50 2
Ron Riffle 3:50 2
Sally Jacobsen 3:55 2
Kim Haas 3:57 2
Karen Reno 3:57 2
Pam Hart 3:59 2
Carolyn Rankin 4:00 2
Jill Hall 4:02 2
Hazel Cartet-McGee 4:03 2
Renona Sanchez 4:03 2
Talonda Rankin 4:06 2
Cindy Villarreal 4:07 2
Patricia Fietz 4:08 2
Keith Dunlap 4:12 2
Karen Heiden 4:13 2
Scott Hergert 4:17 2
Penny Hall 4:20 2
Patricia Holt 4:24 2
Joan King 4:25 2
David Waite 4:30 2
Leann Shapter 4:30 2
Marylyn Powell 4:31 2
Katie Fredenberg 5:02 2
Cindy Dudley 5:23 2
Debbie Sentle 5:25 2
Bessie Snyder 5:41 2
Karen Stuetzer 6:11 2
Beth Dennis N/A

