St. Wendelin school set for demolition

FOSTORIA (WTOL) - A historic building in Fostoria will soon be gone for good.
The historic Saint Wendelin school building in Fostoria has been unused for decades and will be demolished soon. Bricks will be available for parish members to take as a memento in a few weeks.
The local landfill, Sunny Farms, has agreed to waive the landfill’s tipping fee for the building rubble. This will save the small parish $43,000.
“It’s a blessing to have so many people who want to help, and you don’t realize it until they start stepping up without even being asked. And that’s what it’s really about, just helping each other,” said Jeannette Lee, development director for St. Wednelin Parish and School.
The goal is to have the building completely demolished before the new year.
