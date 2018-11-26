Sierah Joughin’s family seeking ‘piece of closure’ by tearing down Fulton County property

FULTON COUNTY (WTOL) - Part of the tear-down at James Worley’s former estate in Fulton County is underway.
Worley is the man convicted of murdering Sierah Joughin in 2016 and keeping her in his barn. Joughin's family was awarded the property after winning a civil lawsuit against Worley, separate from his murder conviction.
Sierah's aunt, Tara Ice, said closure isn't the right word at this point in time. But that doesn't mean they'll stop trying to find it.
"Talking with my sister and my family, we are just really trying to rid the property, the land of all the negative and try to bring some positive light and energy into this property and trying to move forward," Ice said.
It's easier said than done for Joughin's family, but they hope clearing this estate will open the door for something new.
However, because of Worley's appeal, they won't yet be able to tear down the barn where Sierah was found two years ago.
"Right now we're focusing on the house and the trailer and trying to clean up the area," Ice said. "We are not doing the barn for another couple of months and then we'll do that as well."
As for what's next on this plot of land, that's still to be determined.
"Well there's a lot of ideas going around and a lot of people giving suggestions and I know ultimately it's my sister's choice and we're just really not sure," Ice said.
It's a move the family is making with plenty of support from outsiders who are lending a helping hand.
At least four local companies, Ehrsam Excavating, Klumm Brothers, Get 'Er Dug Excavating and JEHM Enterprises, along with countless volunteers have stepped up to help clear the land.
"Our community has just been absolutely amazing and we couldn't be more thankful for all of the people who have helped," Ice said.
Weather delayed the tear-down Monday but Ice said she hopes it would resume later this week.
