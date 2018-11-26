9Round gives you the kick you need to jump start your workout

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - Nine different stations; punching, kicking, burpees, sit-ups, jumping jacks and more.
The completed workout takes just 30 minutes. But, trust me, I tried it and it’s a doozy.
You spend six minutes at each station, quickly moving to the next one with only a short break in between.
You’ll see father working out next to his son, women and men of all ages and athletic abilities.
The owner Monika Gottfried tells me this workout is full proof – it can be modified based on your ability and the best part is that there are no set class times! You show up, jump in at one of the stations and get to work.
The kickboxing/circuit training gym has been open roughly a year in Sylvania on Monroe Street. You can even try the first workout for free!
The monthly membership fees vary depending on gyms, but generally is under $100.
To celebrate their one-year milestone, you’re invited to an open house on December 4 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information click here: https://www.9round.com/fitness/Sylvania-OH
** Sponsored Content
