President Trump on GM closing Ohio plant: ‘They better put something else in’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is speaking out against the decision from General Motors to close the Lordstown assembly plant in Warren, Ohio.
“We don’t like it,” the president said after GM’s announcement on Monday morning.
The 6.2 million-square-foot facility that opened in 1966 has over 1,600 hourly and salaried employees on one shift.
The president says he is not happy with the decision and is putting pressure on General Motors to ensure that they will be replacing those jobs in Ohio.
“I have no doubt that in a not too distant future, they’ll put something else,” says President Trump. "They better put something else in.”
The plant, which specializes in the manufacture of the Chevy Cruze, is expected to close by March 2019.
