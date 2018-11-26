Inmate found dead in Hancock Co. Jail; foul play not suspected

HANCOCK COUNTY (WTOL) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell.
Police say 37-year-old William Bradley of Fostoria was found unresponsive in his cell at the Hancock County Jail on Nov. 22 around 1 p.m.
Police say live-saving measures were attempted on Bradley at the jail before he was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital were he was later pronounced dead.
Police say foul play is not suspected.
