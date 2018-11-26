10-18 inches of snow expected to hit Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Winter Storm Watch is in effect tonight through Wednesday evening For Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga County.
A storm system pushing over the Great Lakes will swing a cold front through northeast Ohio today, allowing for a blast of cold air and a change in wind direction.
Here are the estimated snowfall totals
These two factors will allow for a lake effect set-up, bringing in heavy bands of snow for the snowbelt.
TIMING: Snow will start accumulating in the snowbelt overnight tonight, but will lighten up through the day on Tuesday.
Most of us will just be dealing with flurries through the day tomorrow. The heavy snow arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Prolonged heavy snow is expected during this time. This could cause major problems for the commute Wednesday morning, especially in the primary snowbelt where parts of Ashtabula, Lake, and Geauga County are expected to see a foot or more of snow.
The secondary snowbelt could pick up a few inches of snow through Wednesday.
Areas south of Canton and west of Norwalk should not expect much in terms of snowfall over the next week days.
The greatest threat will be in the snowbelt where the Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect. Parts of Cleveland, Medina, and in between can expect a few inches through Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.