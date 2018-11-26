Gun season for deer hunting starts today

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Deer gun hunting season kicks off Nov. 26 this year in Ohio.
The season runs until Dec. 2, then again from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16.
The ODNR says the statewide bag limit is six deer, and only one of those deer can be antlered. Hunters cannot go over an individual county bag limit.
If you want to go out hunting for the season and still need a license, click here for what license and permit you will need.
Deer archery season is still going on from now until Feb. 3.
Deer muzzleloader season starts Jan. 5 to Jan. 8 of next year.
