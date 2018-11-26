Fulton Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam

FULTON COUNTY (WTOL) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a resident received a phony call.
Police say the victim received a call from the number 419-376-5346. They called the number back to hear a recording stating the caller is the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and leaves the department’s address.
The recording goes on to say a Sheriff Lewis is calling and that there is a warrant out for the victim’s arrest. The victim was then instructed by the recording to buy gift cards from a local retailer, then call back and read the serial numbers on the back of the cards.
Sheriff Roy Miller warns the public that the sheriff’s office will never call, but will personally come to your house in a uniform and marked car.
The sheriff’s office also warns the public not to give out any information to scammers whatsoever. Even if you do not give away your Social Security number or bank account information, scammers may keep any information you do provide and sell it to someone else to get more information out of you later.
If you receive a call from this number or any other scam account, hang up without saying and block the number. Be aware that they may just use another number to call you back later.
