First Alert Forecast: Rain mixes with snow as day will get colder

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Rain will be expected to continue through daybreak and into mid-morning, then taper off to showers. Temperatures will begin the day near 40 degrees and fall through midday as a powerful cold front arrives.
Lingering rain showers will mix with some scattered snow showers, possibly by noon. Little if any snow accumulation will be expected.
It will be brisk and gusty with afternoon wind gusts over 35 mph possible.
Bitterly cold weather into Tuesday with highs only remaining near 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies much of the week with highs in the 30s.
Rain is looking likely on Saturday with highs back into the 40s.
