Findlay’s first Lego robotic team prepares for first competition

FINDLAY (WTOL) - A group of elementary students in Findlay are preparing to put their love of science to the test.
At One Energy on Monday, Findlay City School’s first Lego robotics team went through their last run of test for their first competition. The elementary school team was formed over the summer after a Lego robotics camp inspired these kids.
Team members decided to name their crew the Dabbing Robo Unicorns which consists of seven 4th and 5th graders, including Edyie Brindle who recruited her dad David to help.
“Learning coding and having fun doing it,” said David.
The students build and then program the robots to solve a predetermined problem. Each student has their only task, but received some extra help from One Energy engineers.
The exercise not only stretches their engineering and programming muscles, but helps develop team work as well.
“So, it’s taking all of those skills and combining it for this competition. And it’s just neat to watch the kids come together to achieve one common goal.” said Tonya Thorbahn, Lego robotics coach
“I wish it would have been around when I was a kid.” said David Brindle.
Skills these kids will be able to take on into high school and beyond.
“Because when you grow up, you need to be more social, and be able to speak with others and hang out with them, and also help them when they need it,” said 5th grader Zach Smith.
This group’s first Lego robotics competition is this Saturday, December 1st, in Toledo.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.