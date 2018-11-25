Damarious Randall intercepts Andy Dalton pass and hands ball to Hue Jackson

Damarious Randall intercepted a pass from Andy Dalton in the first half. (Source: WOIO/Stock Photo from 2018 Training Camp) ((Source: WOIO/Stock Photo from 2018 Training Camp))
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 25, 2018 at 2:51 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 5:26 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was not a good first half for Cincinnati Bengals coach Hue Jackson.

Jackson’s old team the Cleveland Browns were up 28-7 at the half.

One of the major highlights of the first half involved the former head coach of the Browns.

Strong Safety Damarious Randall intercepted a pass from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, after he stepped out of bounds Randall gave the ball Jackson.

This play came with about nine minutes left in the first half.

