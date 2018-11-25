Damarious Randall intercepts Andy Dalton pass and hands ball to Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was not a good first half for Cincinnati Bengals coach Hue Jackson.
Jackson’s old team the Cleveland Browns were up 28-7 at the half.
One of the major highlights of the first half involved the former head coach of the Browns.
Strong Safety Damarious Randall intercepted a pass from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, after he stepped out of bounds Randall gave the ball Jackson.
This play came with about nine minutes left in the first half.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.