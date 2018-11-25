Cleveland Browns dominate the Cincinnati Bengals 35-20

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns dominated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with a final score 35-20.
The Browns started out strong by scoring on the their first drive of the game, this is the first time they have done this during the 2018 season.
The Bengals defense has now given up points in the first drive in each of the last three games.
Cleveland kept the momentum going, with Baker Mayfield throwing three touchdowns to gain a 28-7 lead going into the second half.
However, the real highlight of the first half involved Browns former head coach Hue Jackson.
Strong Safety Damarious Randall intercepted a pass from Bengals QB Andy Dalton and stepped out to give the ball to Jackson.
Cincinnati played without wide receiver A.J. Green and then Andy Dalton due to a thumb injury sustained in the third quarter.
Las Vegas odds had the Bengals as 1-point favorites going into the game.
When it comes to yards allowed the Bengals and the Browns are the worst in the league.
Cincinnati on average gives up 449 yards a game and the Browns on average are giving up 419 yards a game.
The Browns are second in the NFL in turnover ratio battle, Cleveland is +12 on the year.
Prior to this game, the last time the Browns defeated the Bengals was in November of 2014, Cleveland won 24-3.
Terrance West, Isaiah Crowell and Ben Tate each rushed for a touchdown in the victory, Cleveland’s defense forced Andy Dalton to throw three interceptions.
The Bengals still lead the series 50-40.
The Browns improve to 4-6-1 on the year and are still in the playoff hunt. The Bengals' season record now falls to 5-6 with their third consecutive loss.
