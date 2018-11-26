Armed suspect gets away after robbing north Toledo mini-mart

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a carryout in north Toledo Saturday night.
The robbery happening around 7 p.m. at Johnny’s Mini-mart on Lagrange Street.
The clerk working at the time of the crime said a man walked into the store and pointed a handgun at her and demanded that she open the register or he’d “blow her brains out.”
The man got away with unknown amount of money. Witnesses said they saw the man get into a maroon van and fled the scene.
Anyone with any information that can help police is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
