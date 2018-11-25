‘Yeah, well, at least we don’t live in Ohio.’ Post from Detroit Free Press after OSU clobbers Michigan

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Detroit Free Press was not so happy after the Ohio State University defeated the University of Michigan for the seventh straight year.
“Yeah, well, at least we don’t live in Ohio.”
This was a post from the Facebook Page from the Detroit Free Press after the game.
Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39.
With the loss Michigan is most likely eliminated from the College Football Playoff.
Cleveland 19 Sports Mark Schwab was looking for similar social media posts.
“Has anybody checked in on the Michigan post game shows? Are there tears? Are there delicious tears?”
