Winter Weather Returns This Week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Our First Alert Day for Monday has been dropped. We are still expecting annoying weather with rain showers switching to snow showers after sunrise. Winds will gusts over 30 mph during the day with temperatures eventually dropping below freezing as the sun begins to set Monday night. A First Alert Day continues Tuesday as roads may become icy overnight Monday into Tuesday with more scattered snow showers Tuesday.
By next weekend rain showers will be moving back in with wet and windy weather possible Saturday and Sunday!
