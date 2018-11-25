Police looking for missing OH man suffering from dementia

By WTOL Newsroom | November 25, 2018 at 9:33 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 9:33 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police are on the lookout for an Ohio man with dementia who went missing on Saturday.

At 4:30 p.m. Dwight Swanson, 69, was seen driving in Euclid, Ohio, but has not returned home since.

Swanson is 6 ft. tall and 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Swanson was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The vehicle involved is a black 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with OH plate number HNN8981.

You are asked to call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

