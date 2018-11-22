Pint-sized rescue dog named to Ohio police K-9 team

Zorro the Marblehead police K-9 (Source: Marblehead police)
By Chris Anderson | November 22, 2018 at 6:45 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 8:26 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Marblehead police introduced a Chihuahua as the newest member of the department’s K-9 force.

The rescue dog Zorro was adopted by Chief Casey Joy to help reduce the number of animals displaced by Hurricane Florence.

Zorro is now being trained to become a therapy dog to relieve officers' stress and cheer up individuals who live in retirement homes and assisted living facilities.

Chief Joy also brings Zorro along while on patrol. The dog even wears a special police K-9 vest.

Posted by Marblehead Police on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Any training costs are being paid for by Chief Joy, the Marblehead Police Department says.

