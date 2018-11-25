OSHP: Person injured after car blows through intersection striking multiple vehicles

Accident happened on Holland-Sylvania and Angola Rds.

By WTOL Newsroom | November 24, 2018 at 7:58 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 7:58 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a bad accident on Holland-Sylvania Rd. Saturday evening closed down the road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just after 6 p.m. when a car heading south went through the intersection at Angola Rd. and hit multiple cars.

The car eventually hit a utility pole and ended up upside down in a ditch.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but it’s unclear which car they came from.

Witnesses say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

