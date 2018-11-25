OSHP: Person injured after car blows through intersection striking multiple vehicles

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a bad accident on Holland-Sylvania Rd. Saturday evening closed down the road.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just after 6 p.m. when a car heading south went through the intersection at Angola Rd. and hit multiple cars.
The car eventually hit a utility pole and ended up upside down in a ditch.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but it’s unclear which car they came from.
Witnesses say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Troopers are continuing to investigate.
Stay with WTOL 11 for more information as it becomes available.
