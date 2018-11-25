Ohio State posts a 62 second video of sad Michigan fans after OSU destroys the Wolverines 62-39

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was a great day to be a Ohio State University football fan on Saturday.
OSU kept the team’s College Football Playoff hopes alive and defeated the University of Michigan 62-39.
The Buckeyes had a little fun on social media, the school posted a 62 second video of sad Michigan fans.
The video already has more than 1 million views Facebook.
It is also a reminder Jim Harbaugh has never won a game as head coach against OSU.
With the loss on Saturday Michigan is most likely eliminated from making the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State will play against Northwestern on Dec. 1 in the Big Ten Championship.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.