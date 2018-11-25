Ohio State posts a 62 second video of sad Michigan fans after OSU destroys the Wolverines 62-39

Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 25, 2018 at 12:56 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:36 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was a great day to be a Ohio State University football fan on Saturday.

OSU kept the team’s College Football Playoff hopes alive and defeated the University of Michigan 62-39.

The Buckeyes had a little fun on social media, the school posted a 62 second video of sad Michigan fans.

Sad TUN Fans

62 seconds of pure ❌ichigan sadness. Enjoy. #GoBucks

Posted by Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, November 24, 2018

The video already has more than 1 million views Facebook.

It is also a reminder Jim Harbaugh has never won a game as head coach against OSU.

With the loss on Saturday Michigan is most likely eliminated from making the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State will play against Northwestern on Dec. 1 in the Big Ten Championship.

