Mostly cloudy skies ahead of tomorrow’s FIRST ALERT DAY

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We are looking at mostly cloudy skies with temperatures beginning the day near 40 degrees.
It will remain cloudy and mild through the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.
A powerful storm system is expected to arrive tonight and into Monday.
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for Monday. Rain will be steady in the morning followed by gusty winds and rain changing to snow during the afternoon.
Temperatures will tumble through the afternoon back into the 30s.
It will be very cold weather, brisk and frigid into Tuesday as the FIRST ALERT DAY will continue for bitter cold.
