Man runs into police and other cars in police chase in Defiance

Man runs into police and other cars in police chase in Defiance
By WTOL Newsroom | November 24, 2018 at 11:39 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 11:39 PM

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) - A police chase in Defiance ended with a man behind bars on Saturday.

Police say the incident started when Cameron Butler, 34, of Defiance got into an accident in front of the Defiance Police station just before 6 p.m.

When police tried to stop Butler he left the scene.

Several police cars and other cars were struck by Butler's car in a pursuit.

The chase ended on Carter Ave. near Clinton and Nicholas Sts. where Butler was taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.