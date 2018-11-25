Man runs into police and other cars in police chase in Defiance

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) - A police chase in Defiance ended with a man behind bars on Saturday.
Police say the incident started when Cameron Butler, 34, of Defiance got into an accident in front of the Defiance Police station just before 6 p.m.
When police tried to stop Butler he left the scene.
Several police cars and other cars were struck by Butler's car in a pursuit.
The chase ended on Carter Ave. near Clinton and Nicholas Sts. where Butler was taken into custody.
The case remains under investigation.
