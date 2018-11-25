Man arrested after domestic dispute, standoff with police

OREGON (WTOL) - One man is in jail after he threatened to shoot police following a domestic dispute in Oregon on Saturday.
Police were called to a home on Lynbrooke Drive in response to a domestic disturbance that occurred in the early morning hours.
Police say that when they arrived, Martin Garcia, 35, of Oregon threatened to shoot them.
After failing to get him out of the house, the SWAT Team was called in.
The woman was taken to St. Charles Hospital to be treated for her injuries and was released later that day.
Garcia has been charged with felonious assault, domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
He is being held at the Lucas County jail.
