4 injured after car strikes Toledo Police cruiser

TOLEDO (WTOL) -Two Toledo police officers and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash early Sunday morning.
It happened just after midnight at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Jackman road.
Toledo police say the officers were headed to assist another officer.
As they were leaving the intersection, another car drove through, hitting the police car.
Police believe alcohol and speed are a factor in the crash.
Everyone is expected to be OK.
