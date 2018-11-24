84-year-old learns his BGHS football records have yet to be broken

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In Bowling Green, there lives Emmanuel George, or Emil as he’s called.
Emil is a man with fond memories of his glory days on the Bobcats football team.
“Sixteen my sophomore year, 17 my junior year and eight and then extra points,” Emil said.
In three seasons, Emil “Gorgeous” George had over 3,000 yards rushing, 39 touchdowns and 275 points, all to go along with the countless memories he likes to share from time to time.
He has memories with his teammates.
“I scored a lot of touchdowns on those guys," he said. "Their blocks were just tremendous.”
He has memories with his high school sweetheart.
“My wife did," he said. "Saved all those clippins’.”
And of course, he has plenty of memories playing football.
“I had such good coaches," Emil said. "Warren Ott, Warren was my mentor in life.”
Emil set many school records on the field, and 67 years later he thinks one still stands. But he’s about to find out, that’s not the case at all.
Bowling Green High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Dirk Conner has been digging through the archives and has a surprise for Emil.
“Weather is supposed to be nice on Thanksgiving Day,” Emil said.
As Coach Conner entered the house, he didn't waste any time telling Emil the purpose of his visit.
“I’m here today to tell you, you actually have six records at Bowling Green High School," he said. "And I printed those out for you right here, which is pretty remarkable because they’re the longest standing records we have at Bowling Green that haven’t been broken yet.”
Coach Conner leaving Emil in disbelief.
“You say those still hold?” Emil asked.
“They’re all yours, they’re still there,” Conner said.
“Drinks for the house,” Emil joked.
So there they sat, former player and current coach, reminiscing on times gone by.
“It was a different era back then,” Emil said.
“You had 302 rushing yards versus Napoleon your sophomore season. Do you remember that game at all?” Conner asked.
“No. That’s pretty good though,” Emil said.
“Yeah,” Conner agreed.
“I got to show my team these records and tell them to go get it right,” Conner said.
“Yeah, I bet they be like he didn’t do that," Emil said. "But I sure did. You bet your book I did. And I got the hurts to tell ya.”
Emil then led Coach Conner into his kitchen where his grandson, Joe, had laid out clippings, lots of clippings saved by Emil's late wife, Lois.
“My wife did," Emil said. "Saved all those clippins'. I could’ve cared less, now they’re nice. I haven’t seen these in years.”
Now he’s got a new one, personally delivered by Coach Conner, to add to the collection.
And the memories didn’t stop at Bowling Green, a highly touted recruit, Emil went on to play under Woody Hayes at Ohio State.
“Woody, we played handball, two times, sometimes three times a week," he said. "In between the practices, he found time believe me. You ever play handball?”
“It’s been awhile," Coach Conner said. "Gym class.”
“Tough game, tough game,” Emil added.
Though a short stint in Columbus, Emil isn’t short on stories.
“They had a guy at Ohio State way back when, he was called Hopalong Cassady," Emil said. "So he would come scooting along there, and of course, the freshman would defense him and we’d get our butts kicked play after play. Well we got him in the open and we both hit him. Whistles were screamin’ because we weren’t supposed to touch this guy. We finally got a shot at him. We took it and we got it too afterwards. Do you know how long it is along the outside of Ohio Stadium? It’s a long, long way.”
Emil turned 84 this year, his wife and most of his teammates are gone, but remaining are those records, recollections and relationships. And plenty of clippings document every last one.
"Oh God yeah, all the years, the memories don't change," Emil said crying.
“That’s good, that’s why we do it,” Conner added.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.