Visitation for fallen firefighter in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, OH (WTOL) -The Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department has been in existence for 40 years.
Dan Lucius is the first to die in the line of duty but he has remembered Friday night by members of the community and fellow firefighters.
Folks filed into Oak Harbor High School for a public visitation. Township fire equipment lined a driveway. A flag flew at half-staff.
“He is just going to be missed by everyone. He touched everyone’s heart and he is really going to be missed” said Shirley Beckley.
Dan was 33 years old. He joined the department in June, 2017.
Dan died while responding to a call. He lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and into a pond.
“Did everything he was asked. Pleasant personality. Always seemed to be happy whatever he was doing” said Dennis Schiets.
“If you could take Dan’s memory of helping others and always having a smile then he will have done a good job on this earth," added Joe Hoffman.
Lt. Clayton Finkel of the department said firefighters remained stunned by Dan’s death. They’re receiving condolences from all over the country.
“He was a member of our family and it’s just difficult for us.”
There will be a funeral service for Dan Saturday morning at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Upwards of 30 area fire departments are expected to be represented.
