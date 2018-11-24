Toledo Zoo restaurant presents bacon-wrapped everything menu

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Maybe you’re thinking about a date night with that special someone at the Lights Before Christmas.
Now, that can include a dinner and drinks with some eclectic options.
This year at the Beastro, try your pick of bacon wrapped beef tenderloin, bacon wrapped shrimp, bacon wrapped stuffed jalapenos. And if you’re more health conscious, they have bacon wrapped pineapple and bacon wrapped sweet potatoes as well.
Are you seeing a theme here?
“Everything’s always better with bacon in it. If it’s not fried, it has to have bacon. Those are your choices," explained Mark Shoffer, the Director of Food and Beverage at the Toledo Zoo.
That goes for one of the more impressive dishes as well; a mac and cheese cone. The dish is creamy mac and cheese, topped with bacon and served inside a bread cone.
Elsewhere in the zoo, you can try some fan favorites from Luminous Nights like noodle bowls, and egg rolls.
