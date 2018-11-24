180th Fighter Wing to kick off OSU-UM game with flyover

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Pilots with the 180th Fighter Wing are making their way to Columbus for the rivalry game.
The much-anticipated Ohio State vs. Michigan game is set to kick off at noon Saturday and the 180th Fighter Wing is ready to get the game going with a flyover!
U.S. Air Force pilots in the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard have a mission to provide protection for America through effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in the community. They train at the Oak Openings Metropark in Swanton.
The pilots have not taken a side in the big game, but seem eager to pump up fans of both college teams.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.