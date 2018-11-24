Small Business Saturday an $85 billion success story

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - There are now three major holiday shopping days.
You’ve got Black Friday, Cyber Monday and two days after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday.
That’s what brought folks out Saturday to stores like Lily’s at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.
The event was started in 2010 by American Express.
It encourages shoppers to ditch the big box stores and crowded malls and support smaller, locally owned businesses like Lily’s.
“You’re able to find something a little bit different and you can maybe find something for the special person that is unique,” said shopper Cheryl Marlow.
Since its inception, American Express estimates consumers have spent $85 billion in and around the eight days of Small Business Saturday at independent retailers and restaurants.
“This is the stuff you give people and there’s something special to it. They know they’re getting a one of a kind gift and it’s not going to look like something they’ve already seen,” said shopper An Vanwashenova.
Lily’s had a steady flow of customers Saturday.
Owner Judy Church says folks come for a more relaxed, comfortable shopping experience.
“I think it’s evened out the playing field. I think they’ve gone to the big boxes and they like the boutique styles and smaller business you get extra special attention. I think the quality of the merchandise is good,” said Judy.
Most important it’s hoped that shopping small on one day of the year will lead to repeat business the rest of the year.
