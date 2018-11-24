Rainy weather for the RIVALRY

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Get ready for a soggy start to the last weekend of November and the morning of the RIVALRY.
There could be a lot of wet chicken wings for tailgaters!
Steady showers are expected all morning, ending after noon. Today’s high is near 50. Tonight, mostly cloudy, 38.
Sunday morning will be quiet with rounds of showers late afternoon into evening. The high will be 49.
FIRST ALERT DAYS have been issued for Monday and Tuesday. An arctic front will drastically drop temperatures. Some light snow is also possible Monday, but the bigger story is the temperature drop.
We will go from 50 to 36 in one day for the daytime high. Tuesday will be even colder with a high down to 30.
Temperatures stay in the 30s for the week ahead.
