Perrysburg mayor releases report on city police department’s response to August officer-involved shooting

“I think it is also important to note that the report does not state, imply, or provide a basis for a conclusion there was a dereliction of duty by anyone involved in the incident. That term is defined in Ohio law and means the failure to prevent or halt a criminal offense, or the failure to apprehend an offender," Mackin said. "The absence of such a finding is important because words matter. There is a vast, and significant difference, between concluding that our personnel could (and should) have done more in response to this incident, and the inflammatory and unsupported charge of dereliction of duty, which is a crime under Ohio law. "