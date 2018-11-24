Ohio State family puts rivalry aside, baby gets treatment at Michigan

NORTHWOOD (WTOL) - We say it time and time again, Toledo is the battleground of the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry. So it’s not uncommon to find a house divided, but for one Northwood family, they have a special little twist to that.
This year the rivalry has a much bigger meaning behind it, for them, it’s more then a football game, it’s something that helped them through a very trying time.
Jack and Lauren Seibert got, Graham, their first little Buckeye fan June 14, 2016.
Graham runs around the house saying “OH-IO…Go Buckeyes!”
Not too long after, the Seibert’s found out they were expecting again, but their 20-week ultrasound revealed an issue.
“We found out that she had a heart defect that, at the time they had explained to us as transposition of the arteries, where her aorta and pulmonary were switched,” Lauren said.
Doctors told them surgery was inevitable.
“It was devastating,” Lauren said.
“It was, yep,” Jack agreed.
"We had had a very normal, routine pregnancy with our first, with our son," Lauren said. "Then to think that with her it was going to be different. And just to have that fear, that doom behind going to need to surgery once she’s born.
“There’s a lot of anxiety," Jack said.
Their doctors at Toledo Hospital recommended the Seibert’s have Charlotte’s open-heart surgery across enemy lines, up in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.
“It was always kind of in the back of our minds that we were going up to the University of Michigan, but we kind of didn’t second guess at all," Jack said. "They recommended it so that’s where we went.”
“No hesitation, but to know that you’re crossing the line as a Buckeye fan, it’s a little bit, little bit of a tough spot,” Lauren said.
The Seibert’s, however, found a silver lining.
“Her surgeon actually went to Ohio State," Lauren said. "And so we knew it was a good fit that he went to Ohio State, even though he was working at U of M, it was a good fit for her.”
Charlotte had her surgery on October 18, leaving behind her own little battleground scar.
The Seibert's didn't dress in scarlet and gray that day.
“We kind of tread lightly knowing we’re in enemy territory, we felt we should be a little careful, we had our baby in their hands, we got to make sure we make them all happy,” Lauren said.
In the end, it was the rivalry that helped alleviate some of their anxiety.
“Yeah it lightens it for sure," Lauren said. "There was some back-and-forth with one of her nurses. One of our favorite ones that she had, he’s a big Michigan fan, of course, and so there was a little back-and-forth with him.”
Helping them through and leaving the Seibert’s with a new-found appreciation for the maize and blue.
“Well we have a little bit of a soft spot," Lauren said. "Like her shirt says, ‘Her heart belongs to Michigan, but she’ll always be a Buckeye’, so we may once or twice get a little smile if they make a good play or something to know we will always be fond of Michigan more so than we were before.”
