Ohio State beats Michigan 62-39

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State University defeated the University of Michigan at Ohio Stadium 62-39 on Saturday.
The Buckeyes have now clinched a spot in the B1G Championship Game.
The Wolverines were a 5-point favorite to beat the Buckeyes. But with this loss, Michigan will most likely not make the College Football Playoff.
Prior to the game, Michigan was ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff with a record of 10-1 and Ohio State was ranked No. 10 with a record of 10-1.
This is the 115th time Ohio State has played against Michigan. The Wolverines lead the series 58-50-6.
Ohio State has one of the best offenses in country and Michigan has arguably the best defense in the nation.
Going into the game, the Buckeyes were fifth in the nation in total yards at 5,960.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been leading the way with 3,685 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes.
Prior to Saturday’s rivalry, Michigan has only allowed 235 yards a game and 13.5 points a game.
The last time the two teams played was on Nov. 25, 2017, Ohio State defeated Michigan 31-20.
You have to go back to 2011 the last time Michigan won a game in the rivarly when the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 40-34 in Ann Arbor.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.