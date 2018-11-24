ODOT’s Thanksgiving weekend highway signs will make you laugh out loud

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation injected some humor into the stresses that usually come with holiday travel.
Instead of ODOT’s electronic highway signs displaying travel times to certain locations, witty messages were shown on Ohio’s interstates over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
These are some of the comedic messages seen over the roads during the holiday weekend.
Some of the signs are part of a public-submission campaign, where Ohio drivers are allowed to submit a safety message.
Over 130 digital message boards were utilized to help remind drivers to drive safe; some signs were used humorously and some were used seriously.
ODOT estimates that traffic volumes increase by approximately 62 percent for Thanksgiving, making it the busiest travel day of the year.
