Mild Sunday before two frigid First Alert Days

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Saturday night will be mild and turn mostly dry as lows dip just into the upper 30s.
Sunday will push highs into the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday night brings rain and quickly plummeting temperatures.
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Monday will bring soaking rain and a winter mix early in the morning. The afternoon will turn frigid with highs near freezing and powerful winds.
Tuesday the strong winds continue as temperatures drop even lower.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.