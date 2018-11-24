Funeral held for Carroll Twp. firefighter who fell in the line of duty

OAK HARBOR (WTOL) - An Ottawa County community said their final goodbyes to a fallen firefighter on Saturday.
The funeral for Dan Lucius, of the Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department, was held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Oak Harbor.
Dan was 33 years old.
He joined the department in June of 2017.
Dan died while responding to a call just over a week ago.
He lost control of his vehicle and went off the road and into a pond.
The Carroll Twp. Fire Department has been in existence for forty years.
Dan is the first member to die in the line of duty.
"We'd like Dan remembered as an incredible man. As a caring man, someone that was loved by the community. Had a lot of friends. Always willing to help,” said Lt. Clayton Finken.
Area fire departments took part in the funeral procession.
They passed by the township fire station where an American flag was hung from two ladder trucks.
