Catch Santa ziplining into the Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Santa is a busy guy at the Toledo Zoo this year.
Not only is he going to be ziplining in each day and taking pictures with your children, he’ll also be spending some time once again in the aquarium.
Each day at Lights Before Christmas, Santa will dive in the aquarium around 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
A zoo expert will explain what he's doing and field any questions your or your little ones may have.
If you’re lucky, you may even get a high five or a fist bump from Kris Kringle.
