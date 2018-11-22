12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot by Cleveland police 4 years ago

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Thursday marks the fourth year since the deadly shooting of Tamir Rice.
The 12-year-old boy, who was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun, was shot by Cleveland police on Nov. 22, 2014.
Officer Timothy Loehmann fired on Rice at Cudell Recreation Center playground after witnesses told police that they saw the African-American boy waving around the gun that appeared authentic.
Cleveland police deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines.”
Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application. Officer Frank Garmback, who drove the police cruiser with Loehmann to the scene, served a suspension for his role in the incident.
People took to social media to share tributes to Rice on the day of the shooting.
Since the shooting, Rice has become a national symbol of police brutality against African-Americans. His name and face have been memorialized on clothes, highlighted in works of art, and featured in a poem penned by George Clooney.
Rice died from the gunshot wound on Nov. 23, 2014.
