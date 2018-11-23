VIDEO: Woman unleashes racist rant at Arizona restaurant

‘I want the whole freaking nation to be white’

November 23, 2018 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 11:59 AM

PHOENIX, AZ (CNN/RNN) – A Phoenix woman was shocked when a woman in a crowded restaurant unleashed a racist rant after she asked if a seat next to her was taken.

Even worse, some of what she said seemed to be threatening.

Lennys Bermudez Molina said she began recording after she said the woman offered a shocking response to a simple question at the Wildflower Bread Company in north Phoenix.

"I said, 'Excuse me, is it OK if I sit here next to you?' and she said, 'well do I have a choice?' At first, I thought perhaps I didn't hear her right," Molina said.

During the recording, the woman goes on to say something Molina believes sounded like a threat.

Woman in video: "I want the whole freaking nation to be white.”

Molina: "That's lovely, lady. You know that's never going to happen, right?"

Woman: "It will. You will be wiped out."

Molina: "I've never been told somebody prefers whites."

Woman: "Yes, that would be me."

So this happened today. I hate to say the political climate is to blame for someone’s outrageous behavior, but I was visibly shaken today with this exchange. I simply asked the woman if I could sit down next to her while I waited for the car to charge. I noticed she was attentively reading her papers and wanted to be respectful and not interrupt. I asked, “ Would you mind if I sit next to you?” Seems pretty simple. That is when things got crazy!! Her reply, “Do I have a choice?” 😳 I was so shocked, I asked her to repeat it so I could see her face. Something in me said I should record it, too. Thank God I did! What you see next left me speechless... “You will be wiped out...trust me.” ❌ That was a threat! Fast forward...she was asked to leave the restaurant. The manager of the store that kicked her out also walked me to my car for safety. I know that the scars of racism run deep in this great country I love. Being Puerto Rican, I am a proud American 🇺🇸...and equally proud Puerto Rican 🇵🇷. This lady was lucky my PR-ness didn’t come out!! I wish for a world for my children and my children’s children’s to never worry about this stuff...but then again, we are who we are.

Molina said she's a proud American of Puerto Rican decent and found the woman's words hurtful.

"She doesn't know who I am,” Molina said. “You, like you don't know people, to judge people without even knowing them."

Wildflower founder Louis Basile said racism and discrimination have no place in his restaurants.

"To be honest with you, (I’m) saddened and shocked," Basile said. "We really embrace the diversity of not only of our work force, but of course, our customers.”

Molina said the woman eventually left the restaurant and went to sit down outside.

A wildflower manager followed to have some words with her before she went on her way.

"It's really disheartening to experience that and I don't want to let go of the hope I have in people to be right and to do the right thing and that definitely was the wrong thing," Molina said.

