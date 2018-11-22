UPDATE: Triple shooting at Cleveland barbershop sends 3 to the hospital; suspect at large

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three people were shot at a barbershop on the city’s East Side around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The shooting broke out inside Champions Barber Shop at 14806 St. Clair Ave., which was open today.
Police confirm a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and rushed to University Hospitals.
Another gunshot victim is being treated at UH, while the third victim is being treated at Euclid Hospital.
Cleveland 19′s Lacey Crisp spoke with a pair of employees who say a man walked in and started arguing with three men waiting to get their hair cut.
That’s when at least eight shots were fired, and the barbers took cover beneath their chairs.
The conditions and identities of the victims have not yet been released.
Cleveland police are looking for the suspect.
There are several security cameras in the area, including a city surveillance camera.
