Rhoden massacre, unsolved Kenton County killings share multiple similarities

"I think Pike County is a good example of what can happen when law enforcement is tenacious and they just keep after their suspects, until finally they get enough evidence to go forward. Often times, not speaking to the Elsmere case specifically, but often times, in these ongoing major investigations, the police officers have a very good idea who was responsible, and who did the actual killing, who will eventually be charged, it's just a matter of coming up with enough evidence to support those charges in a court of law, and that's what I suspect was the major break in Ohio,” said Sanders.