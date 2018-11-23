One SeaSkate Thanksgiving fun

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thanksgiving is cool, but taking the family to One Sea-Skate after dinner is even cooler.
The new outdoor venue was open Thursday evening for skaters.
One Sea Skate is Downtown Toledo’s newest attraction. It’s a synthetic ice rink built between the Fifth Third Building and the Renaissance Hotel.
WTOL asked the manager of the rink, Tom Abel, why he decided to stay open on the holiday.
“It’s incredible, because that’s what it’s all about. I betcha better than 60 percent of the people that come it’s their first time skating. I mean the smile, it’s just fun. It’s a new experience for them, they’re enjoying it, and we enjoy letting them find something new to do," he explained.
Those who manage the rink aim to have it open to the public seven days a week through the end of February.
With Toledo's winter temperatures ranging sometimes from the 40s to negative numbers, skaters can come anytime without having to worry about ice conditions.
Skater Laura said it was a nice addition to her family’s trip to Toledo.
“We’ve been watching it from the hotel, and they’ve never done it, this is their first time, and they wanted to do it, so we said, we’re done with dinner. Let’s go," she said.
If you missed the chance to skate those Thanksgiving calories off, One SeaSkate is open Friday from 4:30 p.m. until the last person stops skating around 8 or 9 p.m.
