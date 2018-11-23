Group offers tips to prevent illness from Thanksgiving leftovers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Stomachs are full and so are refrigerators from Thanksgiving leftovers. To reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses experts, preach proper food storage.
Patient First, chain of urgent care centers in the United States, recommends refrigerating leftovers within two hours of serving.
According to Patient First, these other tips can help prevent leftovers from going to waste or making people sick:
· Divide large amounts of hot food into smaller portions so they cool quickly.
· Refrigerate leftovers in airtight packaging or containers.
· Freeze leftovers that will not be eaten within four days.
· Dispose of foods that sit at room temperature longer than two hours.
What’s the shelf life for leftovers? Patient first has the following advice:
· Cooked turkey should be eaten within three to four days
· Stuffing and gravy will last up to two days
· Casseroles and cooked vegetables will be good up to three or four days
· Fruit and creme pies should be eaten within two to three days
· Frozen leftovers last longer. For example, meats last up to three months in the freezer.
